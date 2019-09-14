Week 4: Friday night football scores and schedules

SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - Week four is ramping up for South Georgia football as many teams are in the midst of region play. Now is the time for South Georgia to prove their dominance before reaching the halfway point in the season.
John Barron and Paige Dauer have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.
- Colquitt County @ Valdosta
- FINAL SCORE: Lowndes 27, East Coweta 3
- FINAL SCORE: Crisp County 27, Tift County 14
- FINAL SCORE: Coffee 56, Taravella 0
- FINAL SCORE: Lee County 49, Americus-Sumter 6
- FINAL SCORE: Bainbridge 27, Brooks County 26
- FINAL SCORE: Thomas County Central 26, Cook 6
- FINAL SCORE: Cairo 53, Northside 7
- FINAL SCORE: Westover 43, Columbus 14
- FINAL SCORE: Perry 45, Monroe 20
- FINAL SCORE: Early County 41, Worth County 7
- FINAL SCORE: Wilcox County 50, Berrien 0
- FINAL SCORE: Fitzgerald 21, Upson-Lee 18
- Everglades @ Thomasville
- FINAL SCORE: Seminole County 14, Baconton 7
- FINAL SCORE: Calhoun County 52, Stewart County 18
- Miller County @ Mitchell County
- FINAL SCORE: Clinch County 47, Dooly County 12
- Irwin County @ Mount Paran Academy
- Randolph-Clay @ Pelham (Thursday game)
- Shaw @ Dougherty (Thursday game at Hugh Mills Stadium)
- FINAL SCORE: Brookwood 35, Southwest Ga. Academy 6
- Deerfield @ Heritage
- Southland @ Loganville
- FINAL SCORE: EBA 28, Terrell Academy 12
- Tiftarea @ Westfield
- FINAL SCORE: NFC 41, Valwood 35
- Piedmont @ Westwood
- Coastal Homeschool @ Crisp Academy
- Aucilla Christian @ Georgia Christian
- FINAL SCORE: Calvary Christian 42, Sherwood 13
