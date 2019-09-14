VSU students collect items for Hurricane Dorian victims

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Students at Valdosta State University have collected almost a dozen boxes full of supplies for victims of Hurricane Dorian.
Its all a part of an initiative started by the Caribbean Student Association on campus.
The group has been collecting supplies and monetary donations in the student union for days now.
Ashanti Stuart is a student in the organization who said this particular cause quite literally hit home for many in their organization.
“Since there are grand Bahamians that are in Carrib-Sta, even though we’re divided by water, we’re still united at heart. So we just wanted to help out each other because being international, you already kind of feel like you can’t help out. You can’t physically be there," said Stuart.
So Stuart said they just decided they are going to try to help out as much as they can remotely.
They shared that they are going to continue collecting items in the coming days.
Donations will be accepted at the VSU Blazers vs. Ohio Dominican University football game on Sept. 14.
A student will be at each gate with collection bins until halftime.
