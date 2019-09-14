VSU offers counseling for those in need

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - As National Suicide Prevention Week comes to a close, Valdosta State University is speaking out about a special service they offer to the community.
For little to no money, the campus offers marriage, family, and individual counseling to students and the general community.
It’s all a part of their Family Works Program.
Director Martha Laughlin said they are just trying to provide the community with services that enable them to live more comfortably all throughout the year.
She also shared that the clinic is a resource for suicide prevention.
“This clinic is absolutely a resource for that. We would really invite people to come in and talk to a therapist prior to getting to the place where they feel like they need to be hospitalized," said Laughlin.
Through the program, they are also training graduate students to become marriage and family therapist.
Laughlin said all the trainees are heavily supervised by licensed professionals.
