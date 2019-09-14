Hotter and mainly dry on Sunday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Decreasing rain chances this evening. Overnight, partly cloudy skies with lows in the low 70s.
Sunday will feature warmer temperatures under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the low 90s and there’s just a slight 20% chance of rain by the afternoon for our southeastern counties.
Dry weather is expected Monday and Tuesday as the heat cranks up in South Georgia. Highs will soar into the mid 90s on Monday and upper 90s on Tuesday. Slight rain chances return for Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 90s.
A cold front swings through the region Wednesday into Thursday, ushering in drier and cooler air. Highs will top out near 90° Thursday and Friday. Lows will be comfortable as they bottom out in the mid to upper 60s into next weekend.
TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Storm Humberto is expected to strengthen into a hurricane late Sunday into early Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center. It will stay over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. It’s expected to increase the surf and rip current threat for coastal areas of the Southeast. There are two other disturbances the Center is watching, but they have a low chance of development within the next few days. We’ll keep you updated.
