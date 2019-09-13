Game of the Week: Colquitt County @ Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Week 4 is bringing us one of the most highly anticipated Games of the Week so far this season.
For Colquitt County and Valdosta they’re hoping to regain their names as one of the best high school football teams in the country.
Recent history isn't on Valdosta's side when playing against Colquitt County.
And with both teams coming into tonight’s game undefeated this rival will be even more intense, and that’s why they’re our game of the week.
This rivalry dates back all the way to 1913 making it one of the longest rivalries in Georgia.
In their 104 match ups Valdosta holds the record 70-30.
But, defense has been the Wildcats weakness the past several years something Head Coach Alan Rodemaker believes they’ve fixed.
Regardless, Packer’s Justin Rogers said they’ll be relentless through four quarters.
“Every year’s different, but we’re going to have to score some points, we’re going to have to stop them. We really haven’t played well defensively the last five years. So, it’s a big deal for us to play a lot better this year. I’m excited about the challenge, I know our kids are.”
“The biggest thing you can expect to see is a lot of energy. I mean both sides are going to play with unbelievable passion and relentless effort because of the rivalry and the community pride that they have. And with Valdosta now being ranked number one in 6-A football, they got a lot of swagger going for them. We expect them to come in a play highly confident so we’re going to play our best game to come out of there.”
We’ll have tonight’s game and many more highlights during our Locker Room Report.
