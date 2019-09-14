Albany Police Dept. graduates first class from the Middle School Teen Police Academy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is unveiling new programs, like a conflict resolution center.
It's modeled off of ones created in New Jersey.
The goal is to have a safe place in a neighborhood where people could go to solve issues with each other.
Specifically, if they don’t want to get the police involved.
It’s a new idea Chief Michael Persley said it’s just in the works now.
But one program that Persley has deemed successful is the Teen Police Academies.
“So you start the networking piece, and also you learn about public service. It’s not just about being a police officer and law enforcement, but it’s about beginning public service. Everyone needs to be involved in public service and giving back to others and doing for your community,” said Chief Persley.
The first class of about 20 middle schoolers just graduated from the academy.
And Saturday was the first weekend for APD’s Project Safe Neighborhoods intervention program.
They offered counseling for kids that the Dougherty County Juvenile Courts deemed at risk.
