Wild Adventures steps in to help Hurricane Dorian victims

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Wild Adventures Theme Park is teaming up with the American Red Cross to help victims of Hurricane Dorian.
This weekend, park officials and volunteers will be stationed at the park to accept donations to assist in relief efforts.
Park officials said they are offering “buy one, get one free” single-day admission for anyone who donates.
Patrick Pearson works for Wild Adventures and shared that they immediately began trying to figure out how they could help after the storm.
“When things like this happen, we need to come together. We do that throughout the year with different efforts we’ve done including free admission for hurricane victims. This is just an extension of that. This is just another program that we really felt, in our hearts, we needed to do," said Pearson.
The group will be accepting blood donations, cash donations and hurricane relief supplies like tarps, baby food, hygiene products and more.
The American Red Cross Bloodmobile will be accepting blood donations until 3 p.m. on Saturday only.
Supply donations will be accepted throughout Saturday and Sunday.
