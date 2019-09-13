Study: ASU’s economic impact more than $200M in 2018

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The numbers are in for Albany State University’s economic impact on the region for 2018.
The university saw a $244 million impact on the Albany region in 2018, a University System of Georgia study found.
Most of the university’s economic impact is attributed to student spending, personnel services and operating expenses, the study found.
ASU employed 2,818 people for a total of $107 million in labor income for the region, the University of Georgia’s Selig Center for Economic Growth found.
The study reviewed data from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018 and was done in Dougherty, Lee, Worth, Mitchell, Terrell, Sumter, Tift and Crisp counties.
“It is imperative that Albany State University and the Albany community have a beneficial relationship,” Marion Fedrick, ASU President, said. “As an educational institution, ASU creates and supports employment opportunities and provides services that contribute to the economic well-being of Southwest Georgia and beyond. As I’ve said before, the community is critical to the success of ASU. I look forward to growing ASU’s economic impact in the future by increasing our student and faculty population, increasing our academic programs and amplifying the campus community’s involvement in the surrounding community.”
