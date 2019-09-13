Study: ASU’s economic impact more than $200M in 2018

“It is imperative that Albany State University and the Albany community have a beneficial relationship,” Marion Fedrick, ASU President, said. “As an educational institution, ASU creates and supports employment opportunities and provides services that contribute to the economic well-being of Southwest Georgia and beyond. As I’ve said before, the community is critical to the success of ASU. I look forward to growing ASU’s economic impact in the future by increasing our student and faculty population, increasing our academic programs and amplifying the campus community’s involvement in the surrounding community.”