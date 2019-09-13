Sheriff’s Office: Car accident reported in Crisp Co.

CRISP CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office said three cars have been involved in a crash.
The sheriff’s office said the crash happened on Highway 300 at Old Hatley Road Friday afternoon. The southbound lane is closed.
Injuries are being reported but we don’t know the extent of the injuries.
An Airvac team has arrived on the scene.
Georgia State Patrol is working the scene.
WALB has a reporter headed to the scene.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
