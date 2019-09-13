Lowndes High omits student-led prayer tradition after complaint

LOWNDES CO., Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes High School (LHS) is under a lot of scrutiny as it relates to their student-led prayer that traditionally takes place before their home football games.
According to our partners at WCTV, the school omitted their student-led prayer from their game last week.
A decision that did not go over well for everyone.
Officials with the Freedom From Religion Foundation said this comes after they reached out to the school system.
The group said they received a complaint from a parent that the group is endorsing and promoting religion.
We spoke to a lawyer with the foundation who says the school does not have the right constitutionally to impose religion on everyone in the stadium.
“I couldn’t go to the football game and say, ‘hey, there is no God,’ to everybody at the game, use the school’s microphone for that. In the same way that a Christian can not come up and deliver a Christian prayer for everyone when the crowd probably has Jewish people, Muslims, obviously atheists, and tons of other minority religions," said Chris Line, Freedom From Religion Foundation Attorney.
Many people on social media have been outraged at the decision to exclude the prayer from the game.
On the other side, the attorney has shared that he has received messages of appreciation from members of the community as well.
We reached out to the attorney for Lowndes County Schools for their plans moving forward but have not received a response at this time.
The next home game is expected to take place on Friday, September 20.
