Local doctors looking to build lofts in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Dr. Margaret Nixon and her husband say they love the city of Tifton, so it came as a no-brainer to invest and bring something new to the friendly city.
“This is the location of the future town center lofts, we are in Tifton, Georgia and on the corner of Main Street, Highway 82 and 41. We are at the site of the previous bicycle shop, what it is known as locally. Historically, it was a gas station,” Dr. Nixon told us.
Nixon and her family say Tifton is home for them and they are looking forward to bringing lofts to others.
“My husband and I have lived in Tifton for about the past 15 years and when we first moved here, we fell in love with downtown Tifton. We loved its charm and we wanted to be involved in the vitalization and growth in downtown Tifton,” Dr. Nixon said.
She then adds picking the location wasn’t as hard is it may seem.
“There are more shops downtown, there are a lot of restaurants downtown and it would be great to live where you shop and where you eat. It really adds to the walkability and just adds to the growth of downtown Tifton,” Nixon added.
Nixon says the new lofts will come with seven units and dining space.
“This will be the restaurant space. Here we will have studio apartments. Coming further down Highway 82 these units are each two-bedroom units. On this side, we will have a one-bedroom unit and another two-bedroom unit,” Dr. Nixon said.
With downtown Tifton constantly growing, Dr. Nixon said it is worth every penny.
Dr. Dixion says she and her husband are looking to begin construction later this month or early October. The completion of the project is looking to be done between March and June of 2020.
