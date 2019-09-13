A dry heat and a good breeze takes us through the afternoon. Highs reach the middle 90s and heat index numbers should match. We relax the heat a couple of degrees tomorrow with a little more wind. Soon to be Tropical Storm Humberto should pass to our east late Sunday/early Monday. We may see a few showers and thunderstorms, but overall we will be left high an dry, Rain chances remain quite low next week with above average temperatures.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
