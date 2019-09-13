Feeding the Valley Food Bank hopes to open October 1

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Feeding the Valley Food Bank should move into their new Albany home, the Southgate Plaza, by October 1.
They will help feed 24,000 people in Dougherty County who are chronically hungry.
Since Second Harvest left Albany, the area has not had a food bank.
Now, Feeding the Valley will service Dougherty, Lee, Terrell, and Calhoun counties.
They’ll give food to those in need and also work with other community agencies to provide food to domestic violence shelters, homeless shelters, and the health department.
“There’s just a tremendous need in this area. Dougherty County is the second highest in food insecurity in the State of Georgia. So a lot of people, 24,000, chronically hungry. So there’s a lot of people that need help. This area needs a food bank dedicated to helping those in need. That’s what we’re here to do,” said Frank Sheppard, Feeding the Valley CEO.
The food bank is also looking for volunteers.
Since they'll be new to the area, they'll need people in the community who can help distribute food, as well.
Feeding the Valley runs through state and federal grants. All of the assistance they give is free.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.