Cordele hit and run suspect found not to be the driver; more warrants issued

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The woman that turned herself in for a fatal hit and run in Cordele was found not to be the actual driver and more arrest warrants have been issued, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
Ashley Glenn, 28, turned herself in as the driver of the fatal crash that killed Ethelene Lewis, 54. On Wednesday, Glenn was released on bond.
Through further investigation and with assistance from the Cordele Police Department, it was found that Travis Waters, 31, was the actual driver in the crash, according to the Department of Public Safety.
Warrants have been issued for Waters for felony leaving the scene of an accident and felony homicide by vehicle. A warrant for Glenn for felony false statements was also issued. Officials said Glenn was given the option to turn herself in but refused.
Waters and Glenn are believed to be driving a gold Pontiac Grand Am with Georgia tag number RJC1690.
The vehicle involved in the crash, a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe, was seized by the Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team as evidence.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Waters and Glenn, you’re asked to call your local law enforcement. Anyone having additional information regarding this investigation, contact Georgia State Patrol Senior Trooper William Cope at (229) 386-3333 or wcope@gsp.net.
