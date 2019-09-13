Atlanta man arrested for I-75 chase in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An Atlanta man was arrested for a high-speed chase that happened in Valdosta early Friday morning, according to Ashley Paulk, Lowndes County sheriff.
Darrian Latavius Williams, 44, was arrested for the chase.
Williams was going north on I-75 after he was spotted speeding, according to Paulk.
Officers chased Williams to Exit 32, where he got off the interstate and then got back on I-75.
A deputy got beside him and tried to force him into a ditch to stop the pursuit.
Williams crashed into a ditch right off Exit 16. He then tried to run away on foot was but quickly apprehended, Paulk said.
Williams was also wanted for aggravated assault of a police officer out of Fulton County, according to Paulk.
Paulk said there were no major injuries in the crash.
A pick-up truck and two sheriff’s office vehicles were damaged from the chase, according to Paulk.
