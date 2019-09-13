7 arrested on gang-related, other charges after shooting in Coffee Co.

COFFEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - Seven men have been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Aug. 3 in Coffee County.
On Saturday, August 3, around 7:50 p.m., deputies were called to the 300 block of Poplar Street for shots fired.
Officers arrived at the scene and found an abandoned vehicle that had been wrecked near the location where the shooting took place, according to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were also called to a nearby convenience store where they found Michael J. Williams, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Williams was taken to Coffee Regional Medical Center for treatment.
After a long investigation, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Douglas Office, Coffee County investigators and U.S. Marshals Service were given information that led to the arrest of the following people:
- Michael J. Williams, 21: One count of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of participating in a criminal street gang
- James Turner IV, 26: One count of aggravated assault, one count of participating in a criminal street gang
- Ladarius W. Williams, 20: One count of aggravated assault, one count of participating in a criminal street gang
- Edward L. Grady, 24: One count of aggravated assault, one count of participating in a criminal street gang
- Michael L. Weldon, 27: One count of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of armed robbery, one count of participating in a criminal street gang
- Chris J. Jackson, 18: One count of aggravated assault, one count of participating in a criminal street gang
- Devonte K. Watts, 21: One count of aggravated assault, one count of participating in a criminal street gang
A juvenile was also identified in the investigation and charged with one count of aggravated assault.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227 or the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103.
