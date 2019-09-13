Albany police investigating robbery at SmallCakes

Albany SmallCakes storefront (Source: WALB)
By Krista Monk | September 12, 2019 at 10:08 PM EDT - Updated September 12 at 10:36 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating a robbery at SmallCakes on Old Dawson Road.

APD said officers responded to a call at the cupcakery around 7:45 p.m.

Police said it was a robbery by intimidation of a business.

A man came into the store and demanded money, according to APD.

Officers said the clerk gave the man a “very, very small” amount of money.

According to APD, the man was handed a single bill. The denomination of that bill is a part of the investigation.

There is no suspect in custody at this time, police told WALB News 10.

This is a developing story and WALB will provide updates as information comes in.

