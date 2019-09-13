AFD’s Fill the Boot drive raises thousands for Muscular Dystrophy research

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Children with muscular dystrophy will get to spend their summer at camp this year, thanks to the Albany Fire Department (AFD).
Every year, AFD does their "Fill the Boot" drive.
This year, they raised more than $11,000.
The money goes to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
The group not only holds a summer camp each year, where the kids can ride horses and have fun like any other kid, it also funds research of the disease.
“It’s anyone with Neuro-Muscular Disease. We have resources and we have a way for them to register with MDA, so they can get the care they need. We have camps. We have an entire poster board that’s based on the camp we do every summer. It gives kids a sense of normalcy and builds their confidence every summer,” said Vivian Stewart, the MDA Development Coordinator.
The next “Fill the Boot” drive will be sometime in 2020.
