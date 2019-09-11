Weekend rain likely

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Midweek brings a dry weather pattern which keeps rain away until the weekend. Not as hot or humid with a slow drop from the mid 90s to low 90s. Increasing clouds Friday with rain chances back for the weekend. Isolated showers Saturday become likely Sunday as a tropical wave moves into the Gulf of Mexico.
The NHC has increased the odds 50-70% for a tropical depression or a tropical storm to develop in the Gulf over the weekend. Still too early for any direct impacts other than rain and cooler 80s across SWGA into next week. Stay tuned for updates.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.