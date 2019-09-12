Tropical trouble for the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dry with hot 90s across SWGA. Few changes until the weekend as a cold front sinks into the region. Rain chances return with wetter weather likely and slightly cooler 80s Sunday.
Meantime the National Hurricane Center has increased the odds of a tropical depression or tropical storm developing near the coast of Florida the next day or so. The latest projected track moves potential tropical cyclone nine northward across Florida into Georgia over the weekend into next week. However some computer models are suggesting the system will track further west into the Gulf of Mexico.
It’s a complex forecast because the system has not organized therefore the potential track and impacts remain uncertain.
