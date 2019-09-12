Surveillance video catches Coffee Co. theft

COFFEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office after officials said surveillance showed him taking miscellaneous items from a home on Andrew Tanner Road in Nicholls Wednesday.
Deputies said Johnny Markum Swails was identified because he was caught on camera in the act.
On Thursday, investigators went to Darian Lane to attempt to make contact with Swails.
Deputies saw Swails once he ran out from behind an obstacle in the yard and ran into the home, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies said Swails barricaded himself inside the home and would not come out.
After warrants were obtained, officers entered the home and took Swails into custody.
He was taken to the Coffee County Jail and charged with one count of theft by taking.
