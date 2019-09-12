Preliminary findings show ‘no contributing factors’ for Ga. Public Safety division driver in Sylvester accident

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Public Safety said preliminary findings revealed that its division driver was not at fault in an accident that injured a mother and her child in Sylvester.
The findings show that the Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) driver in the incident had "no contributing factors” in the Sept. 9 crash.
Department of Public Safety officials said the driver was going east in the left lane on Highway 520.
Department officials said the mother was “not walking in a marked crosswalk area, but in an area not designated for pedestrian traffic.”
Georgia State Patrol Post 40-Albany is handling the investigation.
Officials said this is an ongoing investigation.
