Preliminary findings show ‘no contributing factors’ for Ga. Public Safety division driver in Sylvester accident

The scene after a mother and child were hit by a Georgia Department of Public Safety division vehicle. (Source: WALB)
By Jordan Barela | September 12, 2019 at 4:40 PM EDT - Updated September 12 at 4:40 PM

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Public Safety said preliminary findings revealed that its division driver was not at fault in an accident that injured a mother and her child in Sylvester.

The findings show that the Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) driver in the incident had "no contributing factors” in the Sept. 9 crash.

Department of Public Safety officials said the driver was going east in the left lane on Highway 520.

Department officials said the mother was “not walking in a marked crosswalk area, but in an area not designated for pedestrian traffic.”

Georgia State Patrol Post 40-Albany is handling the investigation.

Officials said this is an ongoing investigation.

