Pet of the Week Sept. 9-13

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Meet Berkeley!
He is a Labrador Retriever/German Shepherd mix.
Berkeley is almost one-year-old.
Berkeley has been available for adoption at the Albany Humane Society since July.
He gets along great with other dogs. What makes Berkeley special is that he gets along with kids and is a part of the Albany Humane Society play group. He is full of life with lots of energy and is looking for a forever home.
For more information on adoption, call (229) 888-7387.
