Lee sheriff issues burglary alert

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Detectives with the Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office are trying to solve at least 27 entering automobiles, three stolen vehicles, and a pursuit which occurred in Lee County Thursday morning.
Lee County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigator Matt Pearce said that leaving vehicles unlocked or valuables left in the open creates an appealing opportunity for criminals to steal from you.
In at least one case, keys were left inside a vehicle that was stolen.
On September 12, 2019 at approximately 5:00 AM, Lee Co. deputies saw a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Fairethorne Drive in Lee County. They tried to stop the vehicle the driver sped off, and pursuit ensued, with the vehicle stopping on Marbury Lane in Albany.
Four occupants of the vehicle jumped out and ran off, and the deputy was unable to apprehend them.
The vehicle was stolen on Fairethorne Drive, and the victim also said that their 2012 white Dodge Ram pick-up truck (GA Tag: PKL5489) was also stolen and is still missing.
Several other victims reported additional vehicles that were entered in the same area. All of the vehicles that were entered were left unlocked or were vehicles with valuables left in plain view. The keys to the stolen vehicles were left inside of them, also unlocked.
Lee Co. citizens also reported their vehicles were entered in the Pine Summit area, and those vehicles were left unlocked, or had valuables left in plain view.
“It is extremely important to remember to lock your doors and take your valuables inside,” Pearce said. “Do not leave any valuables- firearms, purses, wallets, telephones, laptops, tablets, or bank bags in plain view.”
“When a suspect forces entry into a vehicle, it is due to valuables being left in plain view. Also, purses and wallets contain identifying information and bank cards can lead to additional crimes being committed against the victims,” he said.
“We urge anybody with any leads or suspects to call us at 229-759-6012,” Pearce said.
