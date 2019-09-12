Lee County first responder climbs 110 stories in memory of fallen firefighters

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Lee County first responder climbed 110 stories dressed in 55 pounds of gear.
Paramedic and firefighter, Ian Jamieson, said that’s nothing compared to the almost 200 pounds of gear first responders wore while running into the twin towers 18 years ago today.
343 firefighters lost their lives trying to save people from the rubble after the towers were attacked.
Now, Jamieson climbs the Anytime Fitness stair climber to make sure no one forgets those who lost their lives.
“Just make them aware of what’s going on. People don’t think about it and what those guys went through that day and what they didn’t have to do but did it anyway. So this is just a reminder to people more than anything,” said Jamieson.
Jamieson said he’ll continue to climb the 110 stories on 9/11 for many more years.
