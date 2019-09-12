Summer heat with no real rain chance Today. Heat index numbers should top off near or just shy of 100. Tomorrow a little less heat and more clouds. Rain chances should rise this weekend as a cold front sags. Meantime a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm will develop some where in the vicinity of the Florida Peninsula. The trend recently keeps it east of Florida and crawls it towards the Carolina coast mid week. This scenario would keep us quite dry. At this time we will keep scattered showers and thunderstorm in the forecast with cooler daytime highs in the 80s.