Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office vehicle targeted for theft

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff is looking for a vandal who destroyed and stole county property.
On Wednesday, a Crisp County Sheriff’s Office investigator found a window of his unmarked county vehicle shattered, after it was apparently broken into overnight.
The vehicle was parked at the employee’s residence in the city limits of Cordele. The rear window was shattered, and a police rifle and bulletproof vest were stolen, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators are pursuing leads.
If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (229) 276-2600. Tips can also be submitted through the “See Something, Say Something" tip line at (229) 322-8891. Anyone with information leading to an arrest may receive a cash reward.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.