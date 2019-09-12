A Cordele family remembers loved one after fatal hit and run

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A family says that they are still in mourning and although they say justice has been served, they still just want their loved one back after Ethelene Lewis was found dead on Joe Wright Drive Monday.
“We just got to keep God in our hands, we just got the hold on to his faith because one day we will get the real answer,” Carl Lewis said.
They say everyone in the community loved Lewis for her kind and courageous personality.
“I feel like.. I just don’t feel right. I don’t feel like things were done exactly right,” Deborah said.
Cordele Police released new information Wednesday morning.
“Ethelene Lewis, who is a Cordele resident who actually lives very close by where the actual accident took place. Ashley Glenn now faces several charges, including homicide by vehicle and hit and run,” said Cordele Captain, Andrew Roufs.
“I think if she would have just paused for a minute and just really looked at the situation, and seen what she really hit, I think my sister would be here today,” Lewis’ brother Carl said.
Family members say they can’t do anything but sit and wonder, what if.
“Right across from my house it happened. And she was on her way to the store. When I came here Monday my mom said she hasn’t seen her all night and I thought the worst. Cause I feel like she suffered before she died,” Glenn said.
Loved ones described her as one of the most caring people in Cordele.
“She don’t bother nobody; she will give you the shirt off of her back, that the type of person Ethelene was. The community is grieving hard too just like we are,” Lewis said.
Deborah Glenn shares what’s next for the family.
“We just pray and try to keep it together for her..and get ready to bury her,” Deborah said.
