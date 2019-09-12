Columbus police searching for pair of burglary suspects

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are currently investigating a burglary at a Columbus business and are releasing surveillance photos in the hopes the public will be able to assist them.
On Sept. 7, two individuals that can be seen in the photo broke into Davis Electric in the 600 block of 38th St. and stole several items.
Police believe they are driving a white Ford Ranger that can also be seen in surveillance photos.
Police ask that anyone with information on this incident contact the CPD Property Crimes Unit at (706) 225-4242.
