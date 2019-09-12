Child remains in hospital after Sylvester crash, surveillance footage released

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A Sylvester 1-year-old girl remains in critical condition in a Florida hospital after troopers said she and her mother were hit by a state vehicle while crossing a busy highway.
Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers told WALB the two were crossing Franklin Street, Highway 82, in Sylvester when they were hit.
The mother was treated and released from Phoebe.
WALB now has a copy of the surveillance video leading up to the crash.
The footage was released to us by E-Z Corner convenience store management.
The store’s cameras captured the mother and child after they left the store.
Lavetta Hammock was identified as the mother.
In the footage, the state SUV starts to slow down as it approaches Hammock and the child.
"The baby was airlifted from the hospital here to Gainesville, Florida in critical condition,” said Lt. Doug Brooks with the Sylvester Police Department.
Troopers said the child is still in the hospital.
“The mother, she was transferred to Phoebe Albany," Brooks said. “She’s been released from what we’ve been told.”
Brooks said after the incident, the mother "was complaining of arm and shoulder pain and she was skinned up.”
The surveillance footage shows the mother crawl from out of the middle of the road and the child’s stroller knocked to the outer edges of the highway. She then gets up and runs from out of the road and out of the camera’s range, presumably to her child, the surveillance footage showed.
GSP is still investigating the crash and we are unsure if charges could be filed.
