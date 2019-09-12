Albany Tech hosts first resource fair

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College is working to make sure their students know about the outside resources they offer.
More than 35 community agencies gathered at Albany Tech on Thursday.
They set up tables and gave current students and prospective students information about outside help they could get.
They’re groups the college partners with and they offer services like assisting students with food, clothing, housing, utilities, healthcare and childcare.
“The students are able to concentrate on their education, we are able to retain them and the community will be able to place them in employment once they graduate from the program of their choice,” Barbara Brown, Albany Tech vice president of student affairs, said.
The Thursday fair was the first one Albany Tech has hosted and the college wants to continue on an annual basis.
