Albany Recycle Event happens this weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful is having a recycling event this weekend to help the community safely discard old medication and drugs, and you will remain anonymous.
You can also bring out ELECTRONICS which are free-- except for a $20 Hazardous Material Removal Fee for all TV’s – and $10 for CRT monitors.
They also want your ink cartridges and will shred all documents for you.
Judy Bowles, Executive Director for Keep Albany Beautiful, says she hopes everyone will come out to the event Saturday.
“The public likes this event. Our citizens love it, and I encourage everybody to come out and to help properly dispose these items," says Bowles.
The event is this Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., behind the Albany Civic Center.
