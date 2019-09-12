Albany commemorates 9/11 with Field of Flags Ceremony

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dozens gathered Wednesday evening at the Albany Mall to honor those who lost their lives on this fateful day 18 years ago.
On September 11, 2001, the nation was forever changed.
On Wednesday, dozens gathered for the Field of Flags Ceremony to honor those who lost their lives.
“If you were born, what were you doing? Where were you at? It’s something that’s etched into your memory as it is mine and we shall never forget it," said Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul.
For Col. Alphonso Trimble, he remembers that day vividly. He said he was at the Pentagon when the third plane crashed into the building.
“Soon to follow was the thick smoke that started to fill the corridors as the sirens and force protection notifications asked everyone to exit the building," said Trimble.
Trimble said those moments of utter chaos and confusion were filled with complete selflessness.
“There was an eerie quiet, an overwhelming sense of community with a common goal focused on those in need,” explained Trimble.
And every year he relives those vulnerable memories.
“Tell the lessons that I think I learned from that event," said Trimble.
The lasting message is to always remember.
“It’s important we remember so it never happens again," said Chris Cohilas, the Dougherty County Commission chairman.
The flags will remain at the Albany Mall until Saturday.
The event was hosted by the American Legion Post 30.
