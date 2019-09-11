Special election ordered to replace Rynders in Ga. House

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Rep. Ed Rynders announced last week that health issues have caused him to step down from his District 152 seat in the Georgia House of Representatives.
On Monday, Governor Brian Kemp issued an order that a special election to fill his unexpired term will be part of the general election on November 5, 2019.
The election will be held in parts of Colquitt, Dougherty, Lee, and Worth counties, those areas that Rynders serves.
Before his 2003 election to the legislature, Rynders served as a chairman for the Lee County Republican Party and vice-chairman of the Lee County Board of Elections.
He is the chairman of the Governmental Affairs Committee and Secretary of the Appropriations, Health and Human Services, and Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment committees. He is also on the Intragovernmental Coordination, Rules, and Transportation committees.
He has had a lengthy career in property management.
Rynders was a current affairs radio talk show co-host with Steve Preston in Albany from 1993 to 1998, and hosted a sports call-in show on radio with the late Albany Herald writer Terry Lewis for a couple years, prior to his election.
He is married to Jane Waddell Rynders, the couple has three children, and are members of the First United Methodist Church in Leesburg.
