Player of the Week: Demarion Latimore from Terrell County

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Every week, we get the chance to choose a player who helped lead their team to victory.
And stood out above the rest.
So here’s our week 3 Player of the Week.
Demarion Latimore is our week 3 Player of the Week.
It was hard to write down all of his stats, because this kid was all over the place.
In their win against Miller County, Latimore returned an interception 97 yards for a touchdown.
But this kid also helped the offense find the end zone, with a 46 yard passing touchdown.
Latimore said that the team is starting to learn to come together.
And that’s adding wins to the season.
“Coming together," said Latimore. "Because, when they first scored, we was like, stop fussing at each other. The game before, we was fussing at each other a lot. So, we started collaborating together to get that win.”
The Greenwaves are 2-0 in the region.
But will be put to the test, as they face Pelham next Friday.
