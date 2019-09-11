Monroe High students honor first responders on 9/11

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - First responders who gave their lives after the September 11, 2001 attacks are being remembered in different ways throughout Southwest Georgia on Wednesday.
Students at Monroe High School honored them within a special ceremony.
They also thanked first responders and law enforcement in Albany.
343 firefighters and 71 members of law enforcement died on this day 18 years ago.
They rushed into the rubble where the twin towers once stood.
And students in Albany held a special ceremony to remember them.
Most of these students actually weren't alive when the twin towers were attacked.
Yet, they've been taught about the day and those who made great sacrifices.
They also wanted to show the law enforcement and first responders there today just how much they appreciate what they do.
“It motivates us to be even better than what we were, to be more aware of our surroundings, to be trained at a higher level than what we used to be trained at. And I think it motivates us all to know that we’re not forgetting those who laid there lives down in front of us, before us,” said Dougherty County Sheriff, Kevin Sproul.
Sproul reflects back on that day after the ceremony.
The students sang, danced and gave speeches for the first responders in attendance.
WALB News 10 spoke with several officers after the morning’s event.
They said the country was completely changed after the attacks but it helps to know people haven’t forgotten.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.