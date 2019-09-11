Meigs Police Dept. to shut down

MEIGS, Ga. (WALB) - The Meigs City Council has voted to shut down its police department.
The vote was split with a majority 3-2 electing to shut the Meigs Police Department down, according to Meigs Police Chief Antonio Mango.
Mango said Mayor Cheryl Walters was one of the votes in favor of closing the police department down.
The Meigs Police Department was operating with only one officer after Darrell Laster, the former police chief, was put on administrative leave and resigned shortly after.
Mango claims the council voted to close the department due to budgetary issues. However, he said the city is roughly $12,000 under budget for this year.
Mango said the police department will officially close its doors on Sept. 24.
