27K jars of the 'best food’: South Ga. organization helps out Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia is doing its part to help out victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.
A total of 27,000 jars of peanut butter are headed help those in need.
Joy Crosby, Georgia Peanut Commission director of communications, said Peanut Proud, a humanitarian relief organization, wanted to help hurricane victims, but had to figure out a way to make it happen.
“One of the best ways to do that is to find out how to get the peanut butter there,” Crosby said. “We talked to Carnival Cruise lines and were able to work out a deal with them to where we ship the peanut butter through Southern Ag Carriers, which also donates the transportation to deliver the peanut butter.”
Crosby said it was part of a string of good deeds.
Peanut Proud donates peanut butter to food banks across the country throughout the year. The shipment headed to the Bahamas was intended for food banks and donation drives in California. Crosby said those organizations agreed to donate the supplies back to Peanut Proud to help with relief efforts.
Donations also poured in from the peanut industry. Growers, shellers and manufacturers pledged $40,000 to help with relief efforts.
“The peanut industry as a whole loves to help others, especially those in need,” Crosby said.
Last fall, Peanut Proud distributed cases of peanut butter across the Florida panhandle and South Georgia in the wake of Hurricane Michael.
Crosby said: “The neat thing about peanut butter is that it doesn’t have to be refrigerated and it has a long shelf life. That’s the best food that you can have during a natural disaster. Plus, it’s a good source of protein that really benefits anyone that’s been impacted by weather.”
Tara Foods, an Albany based manufacturing plant, processed the peanut butter that is being shipped to the Bahamas.
“So chances are that the peanut butter is definitely grown by Georgia farmers or at least those in the South East,” Crosby said.
Once the peanut butter arrives in the Bahamas, the National Emergency Management Agency will distribute it to hurricane victims.
They don’t have an exact time frame of when the peanut butter will be delivered.
“We’re certain it will be as soon as possible,” Crosby added.
[ If you would like to make a donation to Peanut Proud, click here. ]
