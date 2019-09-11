Humidity levels drop some Today and so do rain chances. Highs still reach the middle 90s the next 2 afternoon. By Friday we fall into the lower 90s. The weekend starts dry, but ends wet. A Tropical Wave has equal chance of turning into a Tropical Depression or even a Tropical Storm in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. This brings moisture to our area through the early portion of next week. Highs cool into the upper 80s.