Humidity levels drop some Today and so do rain chances. Highs still reach the middle 90s the next 2 afternoon. By Friday we fall into the lower 90s. The weekend starts dry, but ends wet. A Tropical Wave has equal chance of turning into a Tropical Depression or even a Tropical Storm in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. This brings moisture to our area through the early portion of next week. Highs cool into the upper 80s.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.