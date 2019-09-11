Editorial: We remember 9/11

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been 18 years since terror was brought to our nation’s doorstep with the attacks against our democracy.
A day that we remember seeing our fellow American’s step up into action to help, assist and defend our nation.
Just like any conflict through history that the United States has been involved in, we must not forget the sacrifice that took place to defend this great nation.
We now have a generation of young adults that will be graduating, that were not even born that day.
We must do our part to be sure that the sacrifices men and women of this great nation do not go in vain.
The rights and freedoms we have are still many in America.
Be thankful and appreciative.
