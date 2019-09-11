Douglas woman arrested for arson

“The fire was set while customers were inside the store," John F. King, safety fire commissioner, said. "This is why it was very important for us to catch this suspect as quickly as possible. Anyone who is willing to put lives in jeopardy for personal gain is a danger to society and needs to be apprehended immediately. I would like to applaud the investigators in my office, along with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office and the Coffee County Fire Department, for their hard work in bringing Ms. Taylor to justice.”