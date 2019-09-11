Douglas woman arrested for arson

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas woman was arrested for arson for her alleged involvement of a fire at a store she managed, according to the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner.
Kay Yvette Taylor, 41, was charged with first degree arson and theft by taking.
The charges stem from a fire that happened on Aug. 17 at a Dollar General she managed.
“The fire was set while customers were inside the store," John F. King, safety fire commissioner, said. "This is why it was very important for us to catch this suspect as quickly as possible. Anyone who is willing to put lives in jeopardy for personal gain is a danger to society and needs to be apprehended immediately. I would like to applaud the investigators in my office, along with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office and the Coffee County Fire Department, for their hard work in bringing Ms. Taylor to justice.”
The fire happened shortly before 11 a.m. Two separate, unconnected fires were set inside the store. The outside of the building was damaged and the inside of the store had major damage, according to the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner.
The investigation also found that a $3,300 cash deposit was taken and the fire was started to cover up the theft, officials said.
Total damages to the store are estimated to be $699,000.
Authorities are asking anyone who may have been present at Dollar General the morning of Aug. 17 to call the Arson Hotline at (1-800) 282-5804.
