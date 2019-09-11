Cordele community donates gift of life in wake of Hurricane Dorian

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgians are responding to the American Red Cross’ urgent call for blood donations in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.
The Red Cross went to Cordele Tuesday to get blood donations from the community and those who want to help the victims in the Bahamas that were impacted by Hurricane Dorian.
The donation site closed around 6 p.m.
We spoke to Jack Windham, who is a board member of the Red Cross organization in Cordele.
“Every once of blood that is given, has potential to serve 1 to 3 lives and that is very important,” said Jack Windham, a board member of the American Red Cross organization in Cordele.
Windham said every donation matters. He said he appreciates the gratitude from those who donated blood.
