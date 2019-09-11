Anomaly alert: It’s palindrome week

Anomaly alert: It’s palindrome week
There is an unexpected quirk in the calendar this week. The dates this week will read the same backwards and forwards, making this a palindrome week. (Source: KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | September 10, 2019 at 3:39 PM EDT - Updated September 11 at 1:45 PM

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) -There is an unexpected quirk in the calendar this week. The dates this week will read the same backwards and forwards, making this a palindrome week.

Palindrome week only occurs in countries that write dates in the month-day-year order. As a result, here in the U.S.A., September 10 through September 19 of this year fall into this rare pattern.

  • 9 10 19
  • 9 11 19
  • 9 12 19
  • 9 13 19
  • 9 14 19
  • 9 15 19
  • 9 16 19
  • 9 17 19
  • 9 18 19
  • 9 19 19

There have been 10 consecutive palindrome dates occurring since 2011. Palindrome weeks will happen again in 2021 to 2029, but after that the phenomenon will not be repeated for a century.

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.