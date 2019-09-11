Albany to test fire hydrants

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Fire Department will be performing water hydrant inspections for the rest of September, and possibly into October.
Properly maintained hydrants assist firefighters in suppressing flames while ensuring the protection of life and property.
- Lower insurance premiums
- Meet local and state code compliance
- Peace of mind your hydrant works when needed
- Reduce liability and property damage risk
The City of Albany is asking citizens to be patient as firefighters perform this necessary work.
Please watch for personnel and trucks working in your neighborhood.
