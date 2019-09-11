Albany church feeds first responders for 9/11

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Members of an Albany church are spending Wednesday thanking first responders.
The congregation at Covenant Presbyterian Church bagged around 150 lunches.
Then, first responders from all over Albany were invited to drive through and pick the lunches up.
The Parish Associate said they, of course, want to show law enforcement and first responders their appreciation. But they also want to use the day to remember those who lost their lives.
“We don’t do enough in Albany or any city to say thank you to first responders. I’m sure everyone who watches this knows what 9/11 was and how devastating it was and how many police officers and firefighters were killed. And we don’t want them forgotten,” said Paul Luthman.
Members of the congregations also delivered dinners to fire stations Wednesday night.
