8-year-old saves money to send to the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian
Zaylin Scott saved over a $100 and gave the money to Bainbridge Public Safety, who is raising money for those in the Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian. (Source: Bainbridge Public Safety Facebook)
By WALB News Team | September 10, 2019 at 3:33 PM EDT - Updated September 10 at 3:34 PM

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - An 8-year-old boy surprised Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS) with a donation of over $100 in cash.

Zaylin Scott is a third grader at West Bainbridge Elementary. The youngster saved the money he made making and selling key-chains this summer.

“When I heard about Hurricane Dorian wiping out the Bahamas, I knew what I wanted to do with this money," Scott said. "The people of the Bahamas need it more than I do.”

Zaylin was treated to a personal tour of BPS Headquarters.

Bainbridge Public Safety is accepting donations to send to the Bahamas until Thursday.

