VFD talks house fire warning

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - We’re now learning the cause of a major house fire that happened early Friday morning, on the 400 block of Dale Drive in Valdosta may have been electrical.
No one was hurt, but investigators said the home is a total loss.
The fire department shared that the exact cause is still under investigation, but they have a separate warning for the community.
“Anything like shrubbery, excessive shrubbery, accumulation of straw on roofs; those things can add to the fuel, and can also create obstacles for firefighters gaining entry," said Brian Boutwell, Valdosta Fire Department Chief.
The Valdosta Fire Chief said the shrubbery in this case was likely not an issue, but could have been.
Our team observed that the home had a large amount of brush near the front and sides of the home.
Chief Brian Boutwell wanted to remind citizens to keep shrubbery trimmed and to avoid excess foliage from littering their property.
