Verdict reached for man accused of 2018 screwdriver stabbing death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The verdict for a man accused in a 2018 stabbing death was reached Thursday.
Steve Wallace, 54, was found not guilty.
Wallace was charged with malice and felony murder and aggravated assault in connection to the death of Jamerson Wingfield, 61.
Wingfield was stabbed 17 times with a screwdriver on the 1200 block of West Second Avenue in January 2018.
The trial started on Sept. 10 and finished the morning of Sept. 11.
The jury deliberated for a little over an hour before being sent home for the day. On Thursday, the jury deliberated for 15 minutes.
Prosecutors had said they expected a brief trial.
Investigators said prior to Wingfield’s death, the two had been playing a game of dominoes.
Originally, detectives issued aggravated assault warrants against Wallace, but when Wingfield died days later, the charges were upgraded.
