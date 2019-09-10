Trial to start for man accused of 2018 screwdriver stabbing death

By Asia Wilson | September 10, 2019 at 7:31 AM EDT - Updated September 10 at 7:31 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Jury selection has wrapped up for an Albany man accused of stabbing another man 17 times with a screwdriver on the 1200 West Second Avenue last January.

Prosecutors expect this to be a brief trial, and will present their evidence throughout the day Tuesday.

They said 54-year-old Steve Wallace stabbed 61-year-old Jamerson Wingfield.

Investigators said prior to the death, the two had been playing a game of dominoes.

Originally, detectives issued aggravated assault warrants against Wallace, but when Wingfield died days later, the charges were upgraded.

Opening statements will start at 9 a.m.

Judge Victoria Darrisaw will preside over the case.

