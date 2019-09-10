Trial to start for man accused of 2018 screwdriver stabbing death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Jury selection has wrapped up for an Albany man accused of stabbing another man 17 times with a screwdriver on the 1200 West Second Avenue last January.
Prosecutors expect this to be a brief trial, and will present their evidence throughout the day Tuesday.
They said 54-year-old Steve Wallace stabbed 61-year-old Jamerson Wingfield.
Investigators said prior to the death, the two had been playing a game of dominoes.
Originally, detectives issued aggravated assault warrants against Wallace, but when Wingfield died days later, the charges were upgraded.
Opening statements will start at 9 a.m.
Judge Victoria Darrisaw will preside over the case.
We’ll keep you updated as things progress throughout this trial.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.