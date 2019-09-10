Thomasville educator pleads guilty to 9 felony counts of child cruelty

THOMAVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The founder of Favor Christian Academy pleaded guilty to nine felony counts of first degree child cruelty around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday in the Thomas County Judicial Center.
Linda McLean was indicted on more than a dozen child cruelty and aggravated assault charges in 2017. Former students said they were beaten, choked and whipped with a yardstick. They also said the violence started in September 2016.
Indictments handed down in July 2017 claim Favor Christian Academy Director Linda McLean assaulted eight students from August of 2016 to May of 2017.
McLean moved to the Atlanta area, and was released on a $50,000 bond.
The indictment claims that McLean forced one child to lie across a chair with his pants down. Then she made bigger students pin him down so she could whip him. It also said she threw workbooks at children and choked them.
She was charged with grabbing a child by head, twisting their neck and forcing their head onto the table repeatedly.
McLean faces up to 120 years of jail and probation served consecutively.
She is out on bond until sentencing, which will be set between December and January.
